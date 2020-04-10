Happy Siblings Day 2020: 6 Adorable Bollywood Duos

Genetically speaking, siblings are the closest persons one can have. Although they might be masters at poking fun at you, they can be immensely thoughtful when needed. While it is hard to imagine what our world would be like without siblings, here is a list of Bollywood celebs who vouch for the support extended by their brother or sister.

Zoya Akhtar - Farhan Akhtar

Although both are celebrated directors, Farhan has taken the plunge of appearing in front of the screen while elder sister Zoya has decidedly stayed behind. After having directed hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and the Don series; Farhan made his acting debut in 2008 with Rock On!! Zoya collaborated with her brother for writing lyrics of various songs and took up a writing-directing job in 2009’s Luck by Chance that also had Farhan acting in it.

Karisma Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapoor sisters have both ventured into acting and excelled. While the elder sister gave memorable hits one after the other in the 90s and early 2000s, Bebo has been reigning on the Hindi film scenario even today. Karisma’s Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil to Pagal Hai, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Hum Sath Sath Hai and Fiza remain to be unmistakable hits. Kareena, on the other hand, debuted in the year 2000 with Refugee and has gone up to become one of the highest-paid female actors in the industry today. Recently, Lolo also made a comeback to acting with her digital debut in Mentalhood.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Rhea Kapoor

While Sonam has chosen the limelight and helmed several projects like Aisha, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding; Rhea focuses on the production aspect of movies. Sonam has acted in Rhea’s films as well as dressed according to Rhea off-screen. Rhea is also a fashion designer and a pivotal part of Sonam’s iconic looks. The sisters also launched a fashion label ‘Rheson’ together in 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Cousins of Karisma and Kareena, this pair of siblings is also full of love. While Ranbir is a phenomenal actor, he is also a doting ‘Mama’ to Riddhima’s kids. Riddhima has chosen to not walk into the glaze of Bollywood but runs her jewellery brand alongside being a big-time Yoga enthusiast.

Alia Bhatt – Shaheen Bhatt

Taking the name of Bhatt family ahead, Alia has proved her mettle in the acting field again and again with movies such as Dear Zindagi, Highway, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons and many others. Her elder sister Shaheen, on the other hand, has not entered the acting industry. She has worked as an assistant director for movies Jism 3 and Raaz 3. Shaheen also came out to talk about her mental health issues and how her sister helped her deal with it.

Varun Dhawan – Rohit Dhawan

Children of filmmaker David Dhawan, while the elder son Rohit has remained committed to direction, Varun has made his presence felt in the top actors’ list. Having debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Varun proved his mettle in Badlapur, ABCD 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania and October.

