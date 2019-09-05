Happy Teacher’s Day: Best Bollywood Portrayals of Teacher-Student Relationship

Teacher’s Day reminds us of some beautiful memories which we shared with our teachers. Getting scolded and punished are also a part of these memories but let’s be honest, thinking about those days now, definitely brings a smile to our faces.

To honour the precious teacher-student relationship, let’s take a look at 5 Bollywood films which celebrated this bond beautifully.

Black: This film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is inspired from the life, struggles and achievements of Helen Keller. Black revolves around a deaf-blind girl, and her relationship with her teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. The film beautifully portrays the bond between Michelle (Rani Mukherjee) and her teacher Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan) and how he helped his student become a college graduate despite her disabilities.

Taare Zameen Par: Produced by Aamir Khan, this film explores the life and imagination of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an 8-year-old dyslexic child. His art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) is the first one to detect this neurological disorder and helps him overcome his disability of understanding letters and words.

Iqbal: Nagesh Kuknoor’s film, which received the National Award in 2005, is another beautiful story of an aspiring cricketer and his coach. Lack of funds leads Iqbal (Shreyas Talpade) who is deaf and mute, to this former cricketer and now raging alcoholic, Mohit (Naseerudin Shah) for training. The film is all about the struggles of a small town boy and how this teacher-student duo overcomes every obstacle to reach to their ultimate goal.

Parichay: This film, released in the year 1972, is about the fragile relationship between a grandfather and his five grandchildren, and how this relationship was strengthened when the grandchildren get a new tutor. Ravi (Jeetendra) takes up the job of tutoring five mischievous kids who have pledged to plague his life. However, the children’s silly pranks don’t bother him and eventually, he manages to win their trust.

3 Idiots: A hysterical teacher-student story, college dean, Viru Sahastrabudhhe (Boman Irani) is a very strict and disciplined man for whom books and grades matter the most. However, when Ranchordas Shamaldas Chanchad (Aamir Khan) seeks admission into his college as an engineering student, he proves that life goes beyond textbooks, and learning can happen beyond classrooms.

