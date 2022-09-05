Happy Teacher's Day: Taare Zameen Par to Super 30, Movies That Redefined Student-Teacher Bond

Did you have a favourite teacher back in school or college? If yes, then you would know the importance of their presence in your life. The relationship between teachers and students has always been a special one. Right from taking care of you when you were too young in school to showing you the right path in life, teachers have always been there to help you take a step closer to success.

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day and it’s a great occasion to cherish the bond with your teachers. If this description made you miss your teachers, call them now and wish them on the occasion. However, if you are also a movie buff, here are some of the films you cannot miss to watch on Teacher’s Day.

Here are some Bollywood movies that highlighted the special bond between a student and a teacher.

1) Black

The film released in 2005 is an adaptation of Helen Keller’s autobiography. It shows the story of a blind girl Michelle played by Rani Mukherjee who gets to explore her potential with the help of her teacher. Actor Amitabh Bachchan who played the teacher ends up developing Alzheimer’s disease later in the movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie beautifully portrays how teachers can make a big difference in their students’ life by teaching them important lessons and helping them overcome struggles.

2) Iqbal

If you have watched this movie, you would know how important it is to have the right mentoring in life. Hindi sports drama Iqbal hit the theatres in 2005. Shreyas Talpade, who played Iqbal – a deaf and mute boy – is obsessed with cricket. He then goes on to find a teacher for himself (who was once a great cricketer) – Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah). Iqbal gets to fulfil his dream of being a part of the Indian national cricket team with the help of the veteran actor who agrees to train him. Naseeruddin Shah with his right guidance and support helps the boy accomplish his goal.

3) Chak De India

Sometimes, your teachers are fairly strict but that’s only because they want you to work hard and succeed. And the movie Chak De India stands as a testament to this statement. The 2007 blockbuster not only sparks patriotism in the hearts of the viewers but also throws light on a true relationship between a coach and his team members. Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Kabir Khan, a resilient coach who trains a team of girls for the national women’s hockey team. Illustrating a coach’s fight to make a team of people from diverse backgrounds, this film is a must-watch.

4) Taare Zameen Par

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is always appreciated for bringing something unique to the table. He played Ram Shankar Nikumbh in this film that encompasses the struggles and imagination of an 8-year-old dyslexic child Ishaan Awasthi. Each and every child is special and being a teacher, guide, or parent, you must understand that. Aamir Khan was appreciated for his acting in the film and was applauded for highlighting such an important topic in the form of a heart-touching tale.

5) Super 30

The film is based on the life of mathematics educator and instructor Anand Kumar who took the responsibility of educating underprivileged children and transforming them into IIT candidates. A lot of times, teachers go out of their way to help students in academics and support them in every way possible to mould them into better professionals. That’s exactly what the film is all about. Hrithik Roshan who played Anand in the film quits his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre to teach underprivileged kids.

