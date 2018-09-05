Video Wall

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Teachers form an integral part of our lives and here's us paying them a different kind of tribute. Bollywood has thrown up some lovable, some funny and some pretty teachers and each of them remind us of our own teachers back in school and college. Take a trip down the memory lane with this video. Happy teachers day!

First published: September 5, 2018, 3:55 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
