Happy to Be Back on Set: Arjun Kapoor Shares Still from Post Covid-19 Shoot for New Film

Arjun Kapoor has shared a still from the sets of his upcoming movie, expressing that he is elated to be back on the sets after the lockdown. The actor is shooting for debutant director Kaashvie Nair's untitled film with Rakul Preet and Neena Gupta.

The actor shared the photo alongwith a caption where he thanked the production house for making filming possible again. "Happy to just be back on set. Have to hand it to @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @tseries.official @bhushankumar @johnabrahament & @thejohnabraham for making filming possible again for our movie, it just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines. @kaachua @rakulpreet & @neena_gupta let's wrap it up soon now."

Siddhant Kapoor was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, "Smash it chaach." Rakul Preet commented with smiling emoticons under the post. Tahira Kashyap also expressed her excitement for the actor on the post.

Production on films, television and digital projects were put on hold in mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel virus.

After staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Arjun resumed his work commitments with a photo shoot in July. He urged people to try and adjust to the "new normal."