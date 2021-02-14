Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Karan Kundra Gives You the Perfect Date Idea

On Valentine's Day, Karan Kundra has come up with a dating reality web show titled Dating Aaj Kal, in which the actor will be seen helping 10 gorgeous women find their perfect match. Dating Aaj Kal, which is streaming on Flipkart Video now, showcases the playfulness of the online dating world with the charm of old school romance.

For Karan, dating has evolved from what it used to be in the early 2000s. "The scenario has completely changed. Covid has put us in a situation where we are more on our phones than the real sense of socialising. So, we have taken cues for the show from all of this."

The actor further says that his idea of a perfect date is "spending time and discussing real issues with your partner" rather than splurging on exotic locations.

"I think when you think about a perfect date, you always come up with romantic scenarios like candlelight dinner or a long drive and exotic locations but I think a perfect date is something in which you put your real self forward and talk about the real issues you have in life and why your previous relationships didn't work. At the end of the day, if you are dating someone, you want it to go for a long run. So, you should know whether you are compatible with that person or what are their likes and dislikes, the cultural difference. I think these things are more important to discuss than the exotic locations and the romantic set-up," Karan said.

Discussing his plans for Valentine's Day, Karan said, "You don't need a particular day to celebrate love. If you have love in your life then you should be celebrating every day. If you want to tell your loved ones how special they are and how ridiculous your life would be without them then it should be something that touches your heart. So, I think being with somebody that you really love is the most beautiful way to spend Valentine's Day. You could be watching a movie together or cooking together."

Recently, Karan's show Kitni Mohabbat Hai clocked 12 years. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show sees Karan in the role of an arrogant businessman, Arjun Punj, who falls in love with a simple, small-town woman, Arohi, played by Kritika Kamra. Talking about it, Karan said, "That was my first show and it's still running in some countries. It was one major way for me to have made my debut and it's quite overwhelming. No matter where I travel, there are people who have seen that show. And, I feel really grateful."