1-min read

Happy With Pink's Tamil Remake, Boney Kapoor Wants to Cast Thala Ajith in a Hindi Film Now

Tamil superstar Ajith has starred in only one Hindi movie so far, Santosh Sivan's Asoka, playing Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the period drama.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Boney Kapoor is producing the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink in Tamil. And he managed a casting coup of sorts by roping in Tamil superstar Ajith in the role of the lawyer that was played by Bachchan in the Hindi film.

The producer has recently seen the rushes of Nerkonda Paaravai (the Tamil name of the film), and broke his Twitter sabbatical to express his happiness. Boney also said that he hopes to cast Ajith in a Hindi movie soon.

Ajith has starred in only one Hindi movie so far, Santosh Sivan's Asoka, playing Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the period drama.




Boney isn't active on social media and hadn't tweeted since September 2015. His last post was a retweet of something his wife Sridevi had put up. The late actress plays a big part in the collaboration between Ajith and Boney. Interestingly, Ajith had stepped into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes once before, to play a cameo in the Tamil version of English Vinglish.

Ever since, it was Sridevi's wish to get Boney to collaborate with Ajith. The remaking of Pink is Boney's way of making Sridevi's wish come true.

The shooting of Nerkonda Paarvai wrapped up recently. Vidya Balan is making her debut in the Tamil film industry with this film.

