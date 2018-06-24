Happy With the Roles I am Doing, Says Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Star Nushrat Bharucha

Having done films of the same genre back-to-back with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, actress Nushrat Bharucha has no fear of getting boxed in a category and says she is happy with the roles she is doing.With mostly light hearted films to her credit, does she feel that filmmakers are not looking beyond when it comes to offering her roles?"Every filmmaker has his own vision and when they write a film or characters they see certain people in those characters....A filmmaker is allowed to have his own view and an artiste has 100 per cent to be able to prove himself as an actor in different tests or meetings. So, I think it is a collaborative click....I am happy with the roles I am doing and I am going to keep trying doing more and better films and roles," Nushrat told IANS.The 33-year-old actress' latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released in February this year has crossed the Rs 100 crore bench mark at the box-office.She says she is in a good space in the Hindi film industry not only because her films did well but those was appreciated by the audience as well."Pyaar Ka Punchnama... they (the audience) loved the whole series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety took it to another level. From every single person I have walked up to from children to adults -- they have all said to me that they have loved the film. This is the most important that you are a part of a project which has been enjoyed and loved by people unanimously across all sort of generations and age groups," she said.The Akaash Vani actress performed at the IIFA Rocks segment at the 19th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards on Friday.Nushrat ventured into Hindi filmdom in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, a film which had three sub-plots -- honour killing, MMS scandal and a sting operation; and she was a part of the honour killing sub-plot.Asked how does she see the touch of realism in films nowadays, she said: "We have a lot of content driven films that are doing very well. We have simpler subjects, characters and stories yet very impactful, emotional and entertaining.Nushrat, who calls the shift "refreshing", credits the audience for the change in Bollywood."It is great that the tastes of audiences in terms of what they like watching and is refreshing and entertaining. Hence, you see the films are leading towards more content driven subjects and I think in those films realism plays a really large part," she added.After her debut in 2010, she starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, the second installment of the film hit the screens in 2015 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released after a gap of three years in 2018.Why does all her films have long gaps?"My films have had long gaps in the middle it is primarily because the team I have been working with they have always taken their time to make a film -- whether it is from writing to shooting and then executing and releasing....They have always done it at a pace where they feel that now we have got a good product."She says she is not very choosy when it comes to picking film."It's not that I am very selective and choosy. Of course I want to do films that I feel I like and I feel like are either entertaining or different sort of value attached to it which I personally lean towards and that's how I make my choices," she said.Asked what's next for her in terms of work, Nushrat said: "I want to make sure that I start with something that I am really kicked about and that' what keeps me going the fact that I am super excited about."