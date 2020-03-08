Happy Women’s Day 2020: 10 Bollywood Movies That are Stories of Sheroes

Bollywood movies can take a toss for its poor portrayal of women in their movies. Mainstream ‘heroines’ need to be saved by heroes and are frequently abducted, harassed and tortured in a bid to seek revenge from the hero.

However, in the last decade, Hindi movies that revolve around women and their ordeal have considerably increased. While the portrayal is far from achieving an equal status, here are 10 movies from the last 10 years that have soared well without the help of a hero.

Kahaani (2012)







The well-made thriller is helmed by brilliant Vidya Balan. She played the role of Vidya Bagchi, a heavily pregnant character, who lands in Kolkata to search for her husband, Arnab. As she gets lost in a myriad of loose ends, more and more people tell her that Arnab doesn’t exist.

Queen (2014)

What do you do if your fiancé decides not to marry you just days before the marriage? You go on your supposed honeymoon all alone and rediscover life. This is what Kangana Ranaut in the skin of Rani does in this comedy-drama.

Parched (2016)

The 2015 film featured at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released a year later in India. A raw portrayal of rural Rajasthani women, Parched is a testament to strong performances.

English Vinglish (2012)

Sridevi plays Sashi, a devoted housewife who is not fluent in English. Coming from an upper-middle-class family, learning English becomes a source for her character building and confidence.

No One Killed Jessica (2011)







The semi-biographical thriller revolves around two women trying to bring justice to Jessica Lal. Jessica was a model, who was killed while working in a crowded celebrity bar. Vidya Balan plays Jessica’s sister; while Rani Mukerji played a TV news reporter covering the case.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)







Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie portrayed four women of different backgrounds and ages trying to fulfill their desires in a covert manner. They also strive to protest against the men and the patriarchal society that governs their bodily choices.

Pink (2016)

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink taught consent to the general public. Three women, led by Taapsee Pannu, fight in the court of justice as they get dragged into a case of assault.

Mardaani (2014)







The action thriller saw Rani Mukerji essay the role of a police officer set to crack a human trafficking chain. Positive reviews of the film prompted to the creation of a sequel of the movie.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Vidya Balan plays Reshma, an extra actor who goes on to become a hit phenomenon of the 1980s. The character of ‘Silk’ was loosely based on the South Indian actor Silk Smitha. In a country, where the sexuality of a woman is often hushed up, a woman reaching the zenith using it and getting humiliated by it mirrors the bitter reality.

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Swara Bhaskar plays a single mother who goes back to school to make her daughter concentrate in studies. Swara is exceptional in the directorial debut of Ashwini Iyer.

