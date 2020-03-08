Happy Women's Day 2020: From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, Actresses Who are Flag Bearers of Feminism in Bollywood

As we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, let us take a look at the Bollywood actresses who have given us movies that are women-centric and celebrate their courage, talent and power.

When we talk about women-centric movies, the first name that comes to one's mind is that of actress Taapsee Pannu's. With her recently released Thappad to movies like Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and more, she has shown how to take the center stage in an industry which is dominated by male actors.

Besides Taapsee, actress Kangana Ranaut has also led movies that have stories of women. With movies like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and others, Kangana has contributed in bringing women-centric films from offbeat to mainstream in Bollywood. Also, Kangana will soon be seen essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, for which the actress has put on 20 kgs as well.

With Taapsee and Kangana, the latest name to join the bandwagon of women-centric films is that of actress Deepika Padukone. From enjoying the top-most position in the industry to opting for movies like Piku and Chhapaak, Deepika has gone the extra mile and showed women in a completely different light.

When talking about women-centric movies, let us not forget about the pioneers of this evolution- Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji among others. Receiving positive reviews for her movies like No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu, Vidya further aims to make feminist movies better in terms of box office collection.

Meanwhile, Rani too has carried movies like Hichki, Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on her own shoulders and all her movies are well received by the audiences. Playing a cop in Mardaani and Mardaani 2, she has proved that even women can be heroes.

