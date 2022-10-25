Har Har Mahadev: Amruta Khanvilkar Drops BTS Video From Her Historical Epic; Check Here

Amruta Khanvilkar has been making headlines for her historic drama Har Har Mahadev. The actress has won hearts with her brief but powerful cameos in films such as Malang, Raazi, and Phoonk. Amruta maintains a strong social media presence, and to keep her fans excited, she shared a video of BTS scenes from her film Har Har Mahadev, which has hit the theatres today.

In the BTS video, Amruta can be seen in a traditional saree, acting and shooting for different scenes. She used the title track Har Har Mahadev song sung by Shankar Mahadevan as the background music.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “The saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the great feats of the Mawlas will be unfolded in a magnificent manner. From today, Har Har Mahadev is released everywhere in 5 languages Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.”

Amruta Khanvilkar plays Sonabai Deshpande in the historical film, which tells the inspiring story of how 300 soldiers led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought off 12,000 enemy soldiers and won. Abhijeet Deshpande’s new release Har Har Mahadev, the first Marathi Pan-India film, hit the screens today in five different languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead.

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Amruta Khavilkar’s co-star Sharad Kelkar spoke about her. He said, “We have known each other and we are friends from before, her husband I play cricket together for my team. We have been friends for a few years, and she is a very talented actress. She is very focused on her craft and her profession. Since we have known each other, it was easy to work with her. Only one thing she didn’t get to do in this film, in which she is fantastic – dancing. She didn’t have the opportunity to do that, otherwise, she has a very strong role in the film.”

