Har Har Mahadev Song Baaji Ra Sees Sharad Kelkar's Baji Prabhu Deshpande Prep for a Long Battle Ahead

The anticipation for Sharad Kelkar starrer upcoming film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has been on the top ever since the release of its thundering trailer. The excitement has elevated to the next level when the audience witnessed the first song from the film, ‘Wah re Shiva’ carrying all the rage and the roar, and taking it up to the next level the makers are here with the second song ‘Baaji Ra’.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ is the 1st Marathi multilingual film that is all set to an inspiring and courageous tale of magnanimous bravery, sacrifice, friendship, and undying grit. Starring Sharad Kelkar in the character of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the makers are here with a second song ‘Baaji Ra’ which is heavily loaded with power-packed energy.

Check out the song here:

With the sharp and encouraging lyrics by Mandar Cholkar, the music of the song is composed by Hitesh Modak while the goosebumps-worthy voice of Manish Rajgire is everything to boost our excitement to the next level. The song gives us a glimpse of the raging persona of courageous Baji Prabhu Deshpande illustrating the incredible performance of the talented Sharad Kelkar.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.

