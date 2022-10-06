Har Har Mahadev Teaser: Subodh Bhave Gets Praise For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Role

Subodh Bhave has proven his mettle as an actor, time and again, with his exceptional performances in Marathi films. He is now gearing up for his next Har Har Mahadev. The upcoming period film’s teaser was released on Dussehra. The teaser of this Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande directorial assured the masses of a riveting film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

What sent netizens into a frenzy was Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s voiceover in the teaser. Subodh will be seen essaying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Har Har Mahadev. The teaser showcased how Chhatrapati Shivaji’s valour helped the Maratha empire reach great heights.

The teaser is every bit engrossing and was showered with praise by the audience. A user conveyed his excitement over the fact that Har Har Mahadev is the first pan-India Marathi film. Another loved the impactful voiceover by Raj Thackeray.

Fans expressed their hope about Har Har Mahadev revolutionising the Marathi film industry. A fan said that Subodh Bhave has proven himself as a versatile actor by acting in films like Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush, Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar and Har Har Mahadev.

Subodh’s appearance in the film received some criticism as well. A user pointed out the absence of the Chandrakor bindi on the actor’s forehead in the teaser. According to this user, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s look is incomplete without it.

Apart from Subodh Bhave, Har Har Mahadev also stars Mohan Joshi, Sharad Kelkar, Sharad Ponkshe and Milind Shinde, among others, in prominent roles. Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films and Zee Studios have jointly produced the period action film. The Marathi film is all set to hit the big screen on October 25. Har Har Mahadev’s first single Wah Re Shiva was also released recently, which was received well by the audience.

