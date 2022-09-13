Har Har Shambu Fame Farmani Naaz Wins Hearts Again With Latest Chadti Jawani Song

Singer Farmani Naaz, who rose to fame with the song Har Har Shambhu, has etched a special place in the hearts of millions of song lovers. She has struck a chord by garnering a whopping 1.4 million views on YouTube with her record-breaking song. Recently, the famous singer has proven his singing skills yet again by lending her voice to a new song titled Chadti Jawani.

Featuring artist Vanshika Hapur, the musical piece is composed and sung by Farmani. Lyricist Anuj Mulheda penned the lyrics while Manish Tyagi provided the music.



The video released on September 11 is slowly inching closer to success and has already gained over 750k views. The peepy number has fans grooving on the soundtrack with Vanshika mastering the dance steps and Farmani flaunting her adept singing prowess.

Netizens have showered praises on the new Chadti Jawani song. While one YouTube user wrote, “very beautiful song and very beautiful composition of Farmani… stay blessed always,” another remarked, “Amazing voice.”

Farmani has marked her online presence within a short period. She has proven her singing talent through the song Har Har Shambhu which has become a raging playlist number in any holy celebration. The singer has also started her own YouTube channel where she often uploads several videos.

As a reward for her success, Farmani has been provided with a recording studio worth Rs 1 crore. She is also deemed to live a luxurious life in a lavish residence.

However, being from the Muslim community, Farmani faced a lot of harsh criticism for singing the now-viral Shambhu song. They have even issued a fatwa against her for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Mired with controversy, the singer, however, did not bat an eyelid, holding her ground.

A celebrated figure, Farmani also made a guest appearance in Indian Idol Season 12 where the judges and audiences grooved to the Har Har Shambhu song. According to reports, the singer will next be seen in the reality television show Bigg Boss Season 16, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

