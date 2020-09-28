'Harami' Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Stars as a Merciless Crime Lord

Emraan Hashmi’s new movie titled Harami’s trailer was released today by its makers. The trailer shows a group of teenaged thieves who pick pockets for a living are led by an English-speaking criminal portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

Co-written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, known for directing films like Eden (2014) and co-producing Jennifer Aniston's movie Cake. The film also marks Emraan’s first collaboration with Indo-American production and his second international venture. The first being ‘Tigers’ (2014) directed by Academy-winning director Danis Stanovich.

Harami will have the world premiere at Busan International Film festival in October 2020. It has also been nominated for the best film, best director and best audience award.

Watch the trailer here:

First impression of the trailer shows similarities with Slumdog Millionaire, because of its locale setting and gritty presentation.

The producers of the movie sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote: “Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.”

Emraan posted the trailer on his Twitter handle:

The movie also stars Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan among others.

Earlier this month the Raaz star unveiled his look for Harami. He could be seen sporting framed spectacles, long curly hair and a gold chain in the poster.

Emraan Hashmi known for his roles in films such as the Raaz series; Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), Raaz 3: The Third Dimension (2012), Azhar (2016) and Shanghai (2012). He was last seen in The Body (2019).