Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Spotted Outside Hospital with Their Newborn Son

One of the most popular celebrity couples, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra became parents for the second time recently. Just a few days ago, they welcomed a healthy baby boy into their family. The cricketer and his actress wife brought their newborn home on Wednesday. The family was spotted by the paparazzi as they were leaving the hospital and heading home. Harbhajan and Geeta already have a daughter, Hinaaya, born in 2016. The couple posed from a distance with their kids as the shutterbugs continued clicking.

Harbhajan was standing next to his son’s carrier, which was covered. Geeta and Hinaaya were wearing matching outfits — a breezy white coloured dress. The three of them had their face masks on.

Last week, the former international announced the birth of his second child on Instagram. “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. We thank the Almighty for blessing us,” read the post. He also informed that both mother and son are doing fine.

Second time mommy, Geeta expressed her joy by sharing a new video on social media. The clip showed a white coloured onesie with ‘Born in 2021’ written over it. It pans at a blanket in the crib which had, “Baby Plaha” monogrammed on it. The adorable video also had a teddy bear and a giant balloon with pink and blue footprints on it. Towards the end of the video, the balloon bursts to reveal the gender. “It’s a boy,” flashes on the screen.

Last month, Geeta gave a glimpse of a beautiful virtual baby shower surprise. She also shared a thanking note for her girl friends who arranged the beautiful occasion for her.

Harbhajan and Geeta dated for a while before they got married in 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here