MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Harbhajan Singh Tweets Of Korean Show 'Predicting' COVID-19; Video Now Missing From His Twitter

File photo of Harbhajan Singh.

File photo of Harbhajan Singh.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted about a Korean Netflix show named My Secret Terrius, which had seemingly predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 in one of its early episodes.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Share this:

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted about a Korean Netflix show named My Secret Terrius, which had seemingly predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 in one of its early episodes.

However, Netflix India currently does not seem to have the show. And although Harbhajan had posted his tweet with the particular sequence, the video is removed from his Twitter ID now. The deleted tweet now reads, "Content is not available".

Harbhajan had earlier tweeted on his official handle @harbhajan_singh a tweet which read, "This is crazy . If you are home , go on Netflix now ....... Type "My Secret Terrius" and go to season -1 and episode 10 and move straight to 53 minutes point ! (P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking. was it a plan ??"

My Secret Terrius is a 2018 South Korean series starring So Ji-Sub, Jung In-Sun and Son Ho-Jun. The series aired on the channel MBC from September 27 to November 15, 2018 twice a week.

In the rom-com mystery drama created by Kang Dar-Sun, Jung in-sun plays a woman who must collaborate with her neighbour, a former secret agent (played by So ji-sub) to unravel a major conspiracy involving her husband.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story