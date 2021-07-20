Here's What Harbhajan Singh was up to in the Delivery Room When Geeta Basra Gave Birth to Baby Boy

Former actress Geeta Basra welcomed her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh on July 10. They announced the birth of a boy on Instagram. The couple already has a daughter, Hinaya. Although they are yet to reveal the name of the little one, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Geeta opened up on the new addition to their family, her hubby, and Hinaya’s reactions.

When she was asked if she wished for a daughter or a son this time, she said she only wanted a healthy child. She added that if she would have given birth to a girl again, she would have got a second “best friend”. Now that it’s a son, Harbhajan has found a “best friend” in him.

When asked if her husband broke into bhangra after seeing their newborn, Geeta denied it while laughing, however, she admitted that he was on cloud nine. She further revealed that since she had a normal pregnancy, Bhajji was there with her throughout the delivery. He was even clicking “pictures” in the labour room. She mentioned that the cricketer loves to play with kids. Earlier, he used to often play with cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar’s children too.

Asked about their daughter’s reaction, Geeta said she has been looking at the baby as if he is a “toy” and has become very responsible around him.

During that chat, Geeta said when she was pregnant with Hinaya around five years ago, she had an intuition that she would give birth to a boy and so had zeroed in on the name. As of now, she calls her son “Chottu” while Harbhajan calls him “Shera”. However, the couple will announce a proper name for him in a day or two.

