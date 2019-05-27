English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hard Kaur Blasts Lyricist Sameer for Allegedly Taking Credit for Song 'Chaar Baj Gaye' on The Kapil Sharma Show
Hard Kaur is not happy with Sameer and says her credit has been stolen for the song 'Chaar Baj Gaye.'
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
There's no turning back for The Kapil Sharma Sharma Show from controversies. Earlier its permanent guest Novjot Singh Sidhu courted controversy for his statements on Pulwama terror attack, and now, his recent guest and lyricist Sameer Anjaan was called out by rapper Hard Kaur for allegedly taking credit for her song.
On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to post a video of Sameer talking candidly with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show. The clip was a TV recording of the show she captured with her phone. In the video, he can be seen talking about his kids being his biggest critics and how they led him to make a "youthful" song like 'Chaar Baj Gaye.' He says, "I have written a lot of songs in the 90s. Later on, too when I continued composing such songs they'd tell me, Dad why are you still composing such songs. They are pretty old fashioned. So I spent some time thinking and tried to figure out what they actually want."
Later he composed a song keeping in mind a genre his kids would like and he got in touch with Sachin-Jigar to compose a song titled Chaar Baj Gaye from the film F.A.L.T.U. (2011). The song features Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi.
Sharing the video, Hard Kaur accused Sameer of taking "credits and royalties" of the song from her. She wrote, "Wah what a fu**** lie. I would love to know how he wrote “4 baj gaye”. please tell us the process. #noshame taking my credit & royalties is one thing. sitting on national tv & talking shit with such pride is just next level low." (sic)
However, when checked, the description of the official video posted by Sony Music India VEVO on YouTube names Hard Kaur as the singer, while lyrics credits have been given to Sameer Anjaan. The same order follows on IMDb too.
Meanwhile, Sameer and Kapil are yet to react on Haur Kaur's post.
Watch: Chaar baj gaye from FALTU
Follow @News18Movies for more
On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to post a video of Sameer talking candidly with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show. The clip was a TV recording of the show she captured with her phone. In the video, he can be seen talking about his kids being his biggest critics and how they led him to make a "youthful" song like 'Chaar Baj Gaye.' He says, "I have written a lot of songs in the 90s. Later on, too when I continued composing such songs they'd tell me, Dad why are you still composing such songs. They are pretty old fashioned. So I spent some time thinking and tried to figure out what they actually want."
Later he composed a song keeping in mind a genre his kids would like and he got in touch with Sachin-Jigar to compose a song titled Chaar Baj Gaye from the film F.A.L.T.U. (2011). The song features Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi.
Sharing the video, Hard Kaur accused Sameer of taking "credits and royalties" of the song from her. She wrote, "Wah what a fu**** lie. I would love to know how he wrote “4 baj gaye”. please tell us the process. #noshame taking my credit & royalties is one thing. sitting on national tv & talking shit with such pride is just next level low." (sic)
However, when checked, the description of the official video posted by Sony Music India VEVO on YouTube names Hard Kaur as the singer, while lyrics credits have been given to Sameer Anjaan. The same order follows on IMDb too.
Meanwhile, Sameer and Kapil are yet to react on Haur Kaur's post.
Watch: Chaar baj gaye from FALTU
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Game of Thrones The Last Watch: Fans Call the Documentary a Love Letter to GoT's Crew
- Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- Arjun Rampal Hosts Grand Baby Shower for Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results