Hard Kaur Blasts Lyricist Sameer for Allegedly Taking Credit for Song 'Chaar Baj Gaye' on The Kapil Sharma Show

There's no turning back for The Kapil Sharma Sharma Show from controversies. Earlier its permanent guest Novjot Singh Sidhu courted controversy for his statements on Pulwama terror attack, and now, his recent guest and lyricist Sameer Anjaan was called out by rapper Hard Kaur for allegedly taking credit for her song.On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to post a video of Sameer talking candidly with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show. The clip was a TV recording of the show she captured with her phone. In the video, he can be seen talking about his kids being his biggest critics and how they led him to make a "youthful" song like 'Chaar Baj Gaye.' He says, "I have written a lot of songs in the 90s. Later on, too when I continued composing such songs they'd tell me, Dad why are you still composing such songs. They are pretty old fashioned. So I spent some time thinking and tried to figure out what they actually want."Later he composed a song keeping in mind a genre his kids would like and he got in touch with Sachin-Jigar to compose a song titled Chaar Baj Gaye from the film F.A.L.T.U. (2011). The song features Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Angad Bedi.Sharing the video, Hard Kaur accused Sameer of taking "credits and royalties" of the song from her. She wrote, "Wah what a fu**** lie. I would love to know how he wrote "4 baj gaye". please tell us the process. #noshame taking my credit & royalties is one thing. sitting on national tv & talking shit with such pride is just next level low." (sic)However, when checked, the description of the official video posted by Sony Music India VEVO on YouTube names Hard Kaur as the singer, while lyrics credits have been given to Sameer Anjaan. The same order follows on IMDb too.Meanwhile, Sameer and Kapil are yet to react on Haur Kaur's post.