Twitter has suspended the account of rapper Hard Kaur, known for Bollywood hits like Chaar baj gaye and Move your body, after her videos of supporting the Khalistan movement and abusing prime minister Narendra Modi surfaced online.

Kaur started trending on social media in the beginning of this week, and that is when social media users began to notice her video. Apart from using abusive language against Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she also promoted her new song titled We Are Warriors endorsing support for a separate Khalistan.

Earlier in June, Kaur was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media. At the time, Kaur had been posting pro-Khalistan propaganda on her Instagram. She even reportedly joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Read: Rapper Hard Kaur Booked for Sedition Over Online Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

Kaur also owns a music label, Future Records. She also acted in the 2011 Bollywood film Patiala House, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.