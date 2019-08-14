Hard Kaur's Twitter Account Suspended After She Posts Video Supporting Khalistan Movement, Abusing Modi
Hard Kaur recently posted a video on Twitter in support of the Khalistan movement. In the clip, she also hurled abuses at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
Image of Hard Kaur, courtesy of Instagram
Twitter has suspended the account of rapper Hard Kaur, known for Bollywood hits like Chaar baj gaye and Move your body, after her videos of supporting the Khalistan movement and abusing prime minister Narendra Modi surfaced online.
Kaur started trending on social media in the beginning of this week, and that is when social media users began to notice her video. Apart from using abusive language against Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she also promoted her new song titled We Are Warriors endorsing support for a separate Khalistan.
View this post on Instagram
#wearewarriors COMING SOON !!! NEW BANGAAA WITH MY KAUR AVATAR ⚔️ #punjabreferendum2020 #referendum2020 @sikhs.for.justice #hardkaurbrigade @thetimesofindia @hindustantimes @the_hindu @nytimes @thewirein @thepolisproject @theprintindia @thequint @thelallantop @indianexpress #khalistanzindabad @ranasingh2020 #khalistaniwarrior
Earlier in June, Kaur was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media. At the time, Kaur had been posting pro-Khalistan propaganda on her Instagram. She even reportedly joined the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs.
Read: Rapper Hard Kaur Booked for Sedition Over Online Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat
Kaur also owns a music label, Future Records. She also acted in the 2011 Bollywood film Patiala House, alongside Akshay Kumar.
