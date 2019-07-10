Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hard Luck Virat, Tweets Aamir Khan After India’s Heartbreaking Defeat in World Cup Semifinal

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted messages for team India and captain Virat Kohli, as India exited the ICC World Cup 2019.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hard Luck Virat, Tweets Aamir Khan After India’s Heartbreaking Defeat in World Cup Semifinal
Image of Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has written a message for the Indian cricket team and its captain Virat Kohli on Twitter. He says it wasn’t our day and the rain might have made a difference.

Aamir wrote on Twitter, "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the number no 1 team."

He added, "Well played guys throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday...The result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love."

See post here:

In another instance, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also tweeted after India vs New Zealand match. See their reaction here:

Aamir makes a valid point as India had an upper-hand in the game that stretched for two days. The Indian team’s fortune changed on the second day when New Zealand started bowling. They started receiving immense support from the pitch and their fast bowlers got all the purchase.

Against the Kiwi pace battery, Indian top order struggled. It was only when Ravindra Jadeja came on to bat that India started reviving its chances.

As far as the other stats of the match are concerned, Indian bowlers gave a tough fight to the Kiwis after losing the toss and restricted them to 239. However, that turned out to be a mammoth task for the Indian batsmen despite heroic efforts from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. In the end, India lost the match by 18 runs and got out of the tournament.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram