Hard Luck Virat, Tweets Aamir Khan After India’s Heartbreaking Defeat in World Cup Semifinal

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has written a message for the Indian cricket team and its captain Virat Kohli on Twitter. He says it wasn’t our day and the rain might have made a difference.

Aamir wrote on Twitter, "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the number no 1 team."

He added, "Well played guys throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday...The result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love."

See post here:

In another instance, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also tweeted after India vs New Zealand match. See their reaction here:

Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 10, 2019

I hate to sound like an old school uncle( trollers will say aunt but it’s not about me) whn I say ..”nazar lag gayee..”the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Aamir makes a valid point as India had an upper-hand in the game that stretched for two days. The Indian team’s fortune changed on the second day when New Zealand started bowling. They started receiving immense support from the pitch and their fast bowlers got all the purchase.

Against the Kiwi pace battery, Indian top order struggled. It was only when Ravindra Jadeja came on to bat that India started reviving its chances.

As far as the other stats of the match are concerned, Indian bowlers gave a tough fight to the Kiwis after losing the toss and restricted them to 239. However, that turned out to be a mammoth task for the Indian batsmen despite heroic efforts from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. In the end, India lost the match by 18 runs and got out of the tournament.

