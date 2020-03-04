Hardik 'Kung Fu' Pandya's 37 Ball Ton Gets Praise from Natasa Stankovic

Recently back from an injury, Indian cricketer Hardik hit a ton at the DY Patil T20 Cup match in Mumbai in 37 balls. His stellar game garnered numerous praises from cricket-lovers. One beautiful note came from his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. The Serbian actor who was all praise for Hardik after his blistering knock, congratulated him over his stellar performance, writing, "37 ball hundred for Hardik 'Kung Fu' Pandya. The deadly hitter is back at work (sic)!!"

She added stickers of a roaring lion on her Instagram story post of the same.

A fanclub of Hardik Pandya too shared the feat alongside the caption, "Back with a Bang **❤️ Well played babe so damn Proud of you (sic)."

On New Year’s Eve, Hardik had proposed to Serbian actress Natasa on a yacht. The stunning couple was also spotted last month, celebrating Valentine’s with a wine-and-dine date.

Hardik looked cool in a white hoodie, black trousers and stylish eyewear. On the other hand, Natasa looked gorgeous in a blue suede-velvet dress. The couple was seen posing for the camera with a beautiful décor light display in the backdrop.

In the lovely dinner picture, the couple was seen holding hands. Sharing the image, Hardik wrote, "Not only today, everyday is valentines with you. Happy valentines everyone. Share love as much as you can (sic)."

Natasa’s reply on her Instagram came with the previous Valentine Day’s celebration together.

Ever since the duo got engaged on January 1, they have been painting the town red with their romance. Hardik had shared a delightful glimpse of their romantic sojourn on Instagram.

