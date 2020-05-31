Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Their Pregnancy, Have a Quarantine Wedding

Hardik Pandya and his Serbian actress wife Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together, the Indian all-rounder has announced on social media. They posted several adorable pics on Instagram while making it public that they are expecting their baby and had tied the knot amid lockdown.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," wrote Hardik on social media as the expecting couple posed all smiles for the camera and shared the happy news of them tying the knot and getting pregnant.

Hardik is seen resting his hand gently on Natasa's baby bump as she lovingly looks at him. Natasa is seen dressed in a comfy green dress and looks like she is a few weeks in with her pregnancy. The duo has been living together amid the lockdown. Their wedding announcement is sure to win the hearts of Hardik's fans. The couple were seen wearing traditional attires as they exchanged garlands and performed puja.

Natasa and Hardik got engaged on New Year's day earlier this year. Writing a similar post as Hardik, Natasa also shared the news of her pregnancy and marriage with her fans.

Earlier, Hardik and Natasa had pleasantly surprised their fans when they announced their engagement on social media while holidaying in Dubai.

