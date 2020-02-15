Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Paint the Town Red and Set Couple Goals on Valentine's Day

Natasa and Hardik painted their evening red as they enjoyed a romantic dinner set amid a lovely ambience. Pictures on the couple are sure to win your hearts.

News18.com

February 15, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Paint the Town Red and Set Couple Goals on Valentine's Day
Hardik and Natasa enjoy dinner date on Valentine's Day 2020

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on happy new year 2020 as the Indian cricket all-rounder proposed to his Serbian actress and model girlfriend. Now, the couple enjoyed another romantic occasion together and shared their intimate pictures from Valentine's Day celebrations for the fans.

Hardik looked cool and casual in his evening look as he sported a white hoody jacket with black trousers. Natasa looked pretty in her blue outfit. The couple held hands in a lovely dinner picture with an infinity pool in the background and romantic dinner setting lighting up the evening ambiance.

Hardik shared the romantic pic with Natasa on social media as he gave a message to his fans. He wrote, "Not only today, everyday is valentines with you. Happy valentines everyone. Share love as much as you can."

Natasa also gave a glimpse to the fans of the couple into her romantic date with Hardik as she posted Insta stories from the night. Natasa shared her excitement as she climbed upstairs for the dinner venue surrounded with mood lights.

Meanwhile, Natasa also treated fans with a throwback picture with Hardik as they celebrated their Valentine's Day in 2019. The couple then rocked the night dressed in black outfits as they seemed lost in each others eyes and company.

