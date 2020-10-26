Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Son Agastya Loves Playing with His Mom’s Nose, Watch Video

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic is missing her husband, who is playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE. Natasa, however, is happy as she revels in the joys of motherhood. Hardik and Natasa’s son, Agastya is nearly three months old now and is already enjoying his playtime.

The model recently shared a post on social media featuring an adorable moment with her bundle of joy. As seen in the Instagram video, Agastya is playing with his mother’s nose with his tiny hands. To caption the heart-warming post, Natasa dropped a red heart emoji.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. The couple announced their marriage during the nationwide lockdown. Natasa’s pregnancy was also revealed by the duo with adorable posts on social media. Natasa was a participant of Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. She recently made an appearance in the webseries Flesh, starring Swara Bhasker.

Hardik, on the other hand, is putting up a stunning show at the crease with his batting. It was a feast watch to witness Hardik’s 60 from 21 in Abu Dhabi. The Gujarat born all-rounder went berserk taking on the Rajasthan bowlers at an impressive strike rate of 285.71 in the final overs of the RR vs MI match.

He took over the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium by hitting two boundaries and seven maximum length sixes. Hardik brutally smashed deliveries from RR star bowler Jofra Archer and back to back boundaries from Kartik Tyagi, who bowled the final over. His first and quick half-century pushed the final total for his side but failed in handing MI a win. RR won over MI by 8 wickets with 10 balls to spare. The Mumbai based outfit will next clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.