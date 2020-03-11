Hardik Pandya, Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Create Buzz on Social Media with Holi Celebration Pics

Hardik Pandya celebrated Holi with his family and fiancee Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer took to Twitter to share pictures of Holi celebrations with his followers.

In the pictures, Hardik can be seen enjoying the festival with brother Krunal Pandya and Natasa in traditional clothes. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, netizens flooded his account with comments and likes.

Happy holidays from the Pandyas ❤️ #Holi hai pic.twitter.com/0IpJ5Ippjf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 10, 2020

Hardik, 26, has returned to team India's squad for the upcoming series with South Africa, which starts from March 12. He is making a comeback after a gap of five months. Besides Hardik, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also got a place in the team for the series.



He had to take a break from cricket due to an injury in his lower-back. The cricketer went to London for his surgery. Hardik also had to miss two Test-series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Hardik recently scored 158 runs off 55 balls in the DY Patil T20 Cup, proving his fitness for the upcoming games. The 26-year-old cricketer played his last T20 international game against South Africa in Bengaluru in September 2019, in which Hardik had scored 14 runs off 18 balls.

The cricketer proposed to model-actress Natasa on New Years, during a holiday, making their relationship official. The Serbian beauty, who works in Bollywood, was last seen in the reality show Nach Baliye 9.

