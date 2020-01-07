Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family Over Dinner, Wedding Bells to Ring Soon?

With a very filmi proposal on a yacht, Hardik Pandya has already committed himself to his ladylove. The cricketer got down on his knees to pop the question to Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020.

Now, days after making their relationship official, the lovebirds are spending some quality time with each other's family. On Monday night, ahead of the eve of Orthodox Christmas, Hardik joined Natasha and her family for dinner. The lovebirds, along with Natasha's parents, were spotted outside a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Natasa took to Instagram to show her love for the Indian cricket team player. She posted a cozy selfie with Hardik, along with the background music of Ed Sheeran's Photograph.

The model-actress also wished her fans and friends on Orthodox Christmas which is celebrated on January 7. With the wish "Happy Orthodox Christmas", she wrote, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand."

Hardik surprised everyone when he announced his engagement to Natasha. All his colleagues, including Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others were happily surprised to hear the news. Natasha is best known for her appearance in Badshah's song DJ Waale Babuu. She recently participated in Nach Baliye Season 9 with ex-partner Aly Goni.

