Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Become Parents, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Comments on Ankita Lokhande's Post

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media on Thursday. Hardik posted an adorable picture on his Instagram, in which he holds his newborn's little hand. "We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media.

Ankita Lokhande, who was once in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a cryptic post on her social media that read "Truth Wins." Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to Ankita's post. Shweta, who lives in the US with her family, commented, "God is always with the truth..."

The Bihar police team which is in Mumbai in connection with their probe into the alleged death by suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not follow established protocols, a Maharashtra minister said on Thursday.

Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji has opened up about narrating her mother's life story to director Anu Menon for the Vidya Balan-starrer biopic.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will look for another actor to step into the shoes of Mr Sodhi as it has been revealed that actor Gurucharan Singh has quit the long-running comedy show. Earlier, TMKOC makers had denied reports of Gurucharan leaving the show. But now it has been confirmed that he has moved on and is not shooting for new episodes post the lockdown period.

