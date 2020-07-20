Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Gaze Into Each Other's Eyes in New Picture from Maternity Shoot

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are soon going to be a parents. The newly married couple has shared romantic photos from the maternity shoot.

Hardik shared a photo that showed him looking lovingly into Natasa's eyes as he leans against a door's frame. She poses in a casual top with her hair lose. Hardik said nothing other than three emojis in the caption. Natasa responded with emojis, too, as many fans wished the couple all the luck for their yet-to-be born child.

Natasa shared a photo of her and Hardik sitting in a cosy pose together. She sits on a sofa with her arms around the cricketer who poses all smiles on the floor. Natasa wore a mustard yellow top for this shot, while Hardik donned a printed shirt.

"You complete me," Natasa wrote, tagging Hardik.

In May this year, Hardik and Natasa announced the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post. They shared a bunch of pictures wearing garlands, performing some ritual. It seemed they had a home wedding during the lockdown, but the couple is yet to confirm that.

They made their relationship public on New Year's Eve, and got engaged on a yacht in Dubai, in the presence of a few loved ones.