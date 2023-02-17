Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were spotted returning from their dreamy wedding celebrations on Thursday night with their son Agastya Pandya. They were welcomed by a sea of paparazzi and fans. While Hardik and Natasa were the stars of the night, it was their son Agastya who stole the show! The little one turned goofy upon seeing the cameras and his reactions, needless to say, have gone viral.

Agastya was pointing at someone and mumbling when he was getting out of the airport with his parents. Upon seeing the cameras, Agastya signaled them to not pictures with an adorable expression. The cameras soon reduced the flashes while they continued to record the family leave.

For their first spotting, after they renewed their vows, Natasa and Hardik opted for casual looks. While the cricketer was seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a pair of green pants, Natasa dressed in a comfy pair of black pants with a white tee and a black jacket. Their son Agastya was seen wearing a blue ensemble.

Hardik and Natasa had two wedding ceremonies. While the couple tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony, honouring Natasa’s roots, on Valentine’s Day, they soon dressed up in traditional outfits for a Hindu-style wedding ceremony. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony and broke the internet. The wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur.

Natasa and Hardik confirmed that they were dating and engaged on Jan. 1, 2020. The couple left everyone stunned by sharing the news of their New Year proposal. It was later revealed that the couple is expecting their first baby. On May 31, 2020, the couple had a small wedding ceremony at their home and shortly after, they welcomed their son Agastya.

