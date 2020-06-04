Hardik Pandya on Meeting Natasa Stankovic for the First Time: 'She had No Idea Who I Was'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Nach Baliye 9 contestant Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on News Years 2020. The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

While talking to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in an interview, Hardik revealed how he met Natasa and fell in love. "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is 'alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya' (different kind of person came)," Hardik was quoted by crickettimes.com.

"That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31," the all-rounder added. Asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he said, "She had no idea who I was."



Hardik said that the news of the engagement came as much a surprise to his fans as his family. He told his brother Krunal Pandya two days before proposing. "My parents also didn't know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, 'I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better.' They (family) backed me and told 'do whatever you want'," he said.





