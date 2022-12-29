Hardik Pandya Reveals 'Cast' of KGF 3 as He, Krunal Pandya Pose With Yash; See Pics

Cricket and films have always been two very important and essential topics for the people of our country. So when the two meet, it is natural that the people would get all the more excited. On Thursday evening, cricket star Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a photo with KGF star Yash and netizens are going gaga over it. The photo also featured Hardik’s cricketer-brother Krunal Pandya.

Sharing the photos, Hardik wrote KGF 3 in the caption, referring to Yash’s popular film franchise KGF. The sequel of the film was released this year and has been one of the most successful films of 2022.

Take a look at the photo:

Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and share their excitement over the meeting of the trio. One user wrote, “Powerfull people make places powerful🔥" while another user joked, “Kgf 3 ke vilen mil gaye re bhai log 😂" One comment also read, “King meets King"

Earlier this year, KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed that KGF is going to have another chapter. Vijay said that the filmmakers are planning to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film. He also gave an update on when the shooting of the new instalment will begin. Vijay is the founder of Hombale Films which produced films such as KGF and Kantara.

Asked if any new actor would join or Yash would reprise his role as Rocky, the producer told Dainik Bhaskar back then, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Read all the Latest Movies News here