Hardik Pandya Shares Priceless Moments with Son Agastya, See Natasha's Cute Reaction

Hardik Pandya, who is currently in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament, is missing his family, especially son Agastya. And, his latest Instagram post is a testament to that. The cricketer has shared some priceless throwback moments with his son, alongside a heartfelt caption.

Sharing a video of him playing with Agastya along with a cute picture of them, Hardik wrote, "Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life."

The post garnered heartwarming comments from Hardik's fellow colleagues Rashid Khan and KL Rahul and wife Natasha Stankovic, who dropped a series of hearts in the comments section.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder had said that leaving Natasha and their newborn son Agastya to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the toughest decision of his life.

"It is been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasha. It is one of the toughest things that is why I told Natasha as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth it," Pandya had said in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the final of IPL 2020. The final takes place on November 10. For the second running year, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL final.