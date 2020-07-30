Hardik Pandya Welcomes Baby Boy with Natasa Stankovic, See Pic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media on Thursday. Hardik posted an adorable picture on his Instagram, in which he holds his newborn's little hand.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media. Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.

Hardik and Natasa have been updating fans about their pregnancy on social media from time to time. Their maternity pics were going viral and was receiving love from fans all over. Now, they have expanded their family of two by welcoming the baby boy.

Hardik and Natasa also tied the knot during the lockdown, earlier in May. That is when he had revealed about the couple expecting their baby.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged (sic)."

We congratulate Hardik and Natasa on welcoming their baby boy.