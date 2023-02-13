After several reports suggested that Cricketer Hardik Pandya is set to re-marry his wife of three years Natasa Stankovic in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan - Hardik, along with his wife Natasa, son Agastya and their family were spotted at the airport today. Hardik turned heads at the airport in black t-shirt and matching pyjamas, while Natasa and her son twinned with Papa Pandya in Black. Along with the star couple, their families too were spotted at the airport.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Natasa was seen holding her son Agastya’s hand as her mom and other family members accompanied her at Mumbai airport. Hardik too was seen entering the airport with his brother. Needless to say, the family is more than excited and pumped up for the dreamy wedding.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to talk about the wedding and express their excitement for the event. One of the fans commented, “Left For valentine wedding😍," another fan wrote, “Wedding." A third social media user commented, “Wow 😍."

Previously, reports of Natasa re-marrying her husband and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya surfaced online. Natasa and Hardik have planned a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the report suggested. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the duo is all set to marry again and it will be quite a grand affair. The report suggests that they will take their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur. A source close told the portal that Natasa and Hardik got married in a court in 2020. They always wanted to have a lavish wedding. The couple is quite excited about it. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly kickstart on February 13 and they will go on till February 16. They will enjoy a white wedding along with other events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The report claims that the preps for the ceremony commenced in November 2022.

Additionally, the reports suggest that Natasa will don an immaculate white Dolce & Gabbana gown. Other details regarding the wedding and Hardik’s attire are still unknown. It will be lovely to see Hardik and Natasa’s beautiful wedding pictures. Interestingly, their son Agastya, who is already an Internet sensation, will be able to enjoy the wedding ceremony. They welcomed their son in July 2020, soon after they tied the knot.

