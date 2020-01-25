Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hardik Pandya's Pic with fiancée Natasa Stankovic Will Make You Go Aww

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has posted a new cute picture with beau Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hardik Pandya's Pic with fiancée Natasa Stankovic Will Make You Go Aww
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has posted a new cute picture with beau Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has posted a new cute picture with beau Natasa Stankovic on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is hugging each other lovingly as they pose for the camera. Natasa is wearing a simple black T-shirt while the cricketer is donning a Prussian blue bomber jacket. The background looks that of a mall entrance and a white car can also be spotted behind the duo.

On the first day of 2020, the 26-year-old cricketer took to the photo-sharing platform to announce his engagement with Mumbai-based Serbian actress Natasa. The news was a sweet surprise for the entertainment and sports industry.

Even Pandya’s father wasn’t unaware of the engagement. According to the interaction with Bombay Times, he said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram