Hardik Pandya's Pic with fiancée Natasa Stankovic Will Make You Go Aww

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has posted a new cute picture with beau Natasa Stankovic on Instagram. In the snap, the couple is hugging each other lovingly as they pose for the camera. Natasa is wearing a simple black T-shirt while the cricketer is donning a Prussian blue bomber jacket. The background looks that of a mall entrance and a white car can also be spotted behind the duo.

On the first day of 2020, the 26-year-old cricketer took to the photo-sharing platform to announce his engagement with Mumbai-based Serbian actress Natasa. The news was a sweet surprise for the entertainment and sports industry.

Even Pandya’s father wasn’t unaware of the engagement. According to the interaction with Bombay Times, he said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

