Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Dances After Sunil Narine's Dismissal; IPL Video Goes Viral

IPL 2022 matches are making headlines all over. Videos of fans and viewers cheering for their favourite team or cricketer often goes viral. But the latest video which is ruling hearts on social media is that of Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic.

In the viral video, actress Natasa Stankovic can be seen dancing as she could not control her excitement after West Indies’ Sunil Narine’s dismissal. Dressed in a black outfit, the actress looks absolutely stunning. The video shows how Natasa celebrated Narine’s dismissal in Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Gujarat Titans. For the unversed, Natasa’s husband Hardik is a player of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

Check out Natasa Stankovic’s Viral Video Here:

Natasa Stancovic celebrations after sunil narine wickets #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/EjPsjkXG1f — swadesh ghanekar (@swadeshLokmat) April 23, 2022

Earlier, Natasa also dropped a video on her official Instagram account in which she was seen posing in the same black maxi dress. She paired her outfit with white shoes and accessorised her look with sunglasses and gold earrings. She called it her ‘Outfit of The Day’.

Natasa Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s 2013 movie Satyagraha. She got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya in January 2020. The couple then tied the knot during the lockdown in the same year and welcomed their son in July 2020. Later, they also celebrated their son’s first birthday when Natasa penned down a heartfelt note on social media as she dropped adorable pictures. “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learn new things every day makes me so happy love you my son, love you so so much,” she wrote.

