Hari Har: Prithviraj's New Song Shows Valour of Akshay Kumar’s Character, Watch

Days after releasing the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer Prithviraj, the makers have now released the first song of the film. The song ‘Hari Har’ which was released in the morning has garnered more than three lakh views within a few hours. The song is all about the power of a warrior. The powerful lyrics penned by Varun Grover are put to music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The track is sung by Adarsh Shinde.

The powerful track shows Akshay on a battlefield fighting fearlessly with his enemies. The song also celebrates the spirit of war and standing up for the right. In one of the frames, Sanjay Dutt can be seen standing against Akshay, who is playing the role of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan. While the song talks about the courage of the fighters, it also shows glimpses of the lively character of Manushi, who’ll be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita in the film.

The song starts with a battleground and then takes us to the courtyard of Prithviraj's grand palace. We can witness the beautiful and charming Manushi playing with colours and spreading joy on our screens. In one of the scenes, Akshay and Manushi can be seen romancing in a desert. The song shares glimpses of Prithviraj and Sanyogita’s wedding and how the princess with courage sends his king for the war. Not just this, we can also see Samrat teaching the art of weapons to his wife.

Recently, Akshay, too, shared a small snippet from the song on his Instagram handle to announce the release of the song. Captioning the video, Akshay wrote, “A saga of valour and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the Hari Har song.”

Prithviraj is a period drama which takes us on a journey of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s fight with Muhammad of Ghor. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

