Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Next Schedule Begins, Pawan Kalyan to Join Shoot on April 8

Pawan Kalyan will join the next shooting schedule of his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu on 8 April. While the shooting has already started, the power star will join the team a day later.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crores-200 crores, 60% of the film has already been shot. The shooting of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was delayed multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s prior commitment to his film Bheemla Nayak.

~ #HariHaraVeeraMallu new schedule shoot started today 📣~ Ustaad @PawanKalyan will join the sets on April 8th 🔥 — PawanKalyan RamCharan FC (@PawanCharanFC) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, photos of Pawan Kalyan rehearsing for a high voltage action sequence in Hari Hara Veera Mallu have surfaced online. These thrilling action sequences have been choreographed by action director Todor Lazarov. Todor Lazarov has also worked with Ram Charan and Jr NTR for RRR.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action-adventure film helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film will feature Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri will also be seen in the film.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the backdrop of Mughal rule in the 17th century and depicts the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The film was initially scheduled for a worldwide release on 14 January 2022 to coincide with Sankranti. However, in September 2021, the release date was rescheduled to 29 April 2022.

In March 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez was signed to play a key role in the film. However, Fernandez opted out of the project due to conflicts in schedule. She was replaced by Nargis Fakhri in December 2021. Fakhri will be seen essaying the role of Mughal empress Roshanara.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the action drama, Bheemla Nayak. The film hit the theatre on 25 February 2022.

The film also had Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film was a massive success and went on to make Rs 192 crores at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.