Harish Kalyan Love-filled Post with Priya Bhavani Shankar Sparks Romance Rumours

Harish Kalyan sent the internet into a meltdown after he shared an adorable social media post with Priya Bhavani Shankar. More than the click, the caption of the post has left fans of the South stars scratching their heads.

The picture that has been the talk of the town since the actor shared it on his social media accounts has him and Priya smiling. Caught in a candid moment, both Harish and Priya look content and happy. Sharing the heart-warming photo, Harish wrote, "Finally, Happy for US @priya_Bshankar #HarishHeartsPriya #LoveIsInTheAir (sic)."

Harish and Priya earmarked the top spot on the list of the trends as the post debuted online on Tuesday night. Take a look at the post:

If that wasn’t enough for fans to skip a beat, Priya soon logged into her Twitter handle to further hype the craze. She reacted to Harish’s post saying, “Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan I wanted to make it public first.. I earned it (sic.)”

Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan 😡 I wanted to make it public first.. I earned it😏 — Priya BhavaniShankar (@priya_Bshankar) September 29, 2020

The post has sparked romance rumours across online portals. Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar have been co-stars earlier in the 2019 film Kasada Thapara.

It is also reported that the latest post is in contest to the duo’s probable announcement of the Tamil remake of Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu. They have been in talks to play the leads lately. The remake is being helmed by Kaarthikk Sundar, marking his directorial debut. The Tamil version doesn’t have a title yet. The filming began in December 2019 and was concluded by February 2020.

The original Telugu romantic comedy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. The film written and directed by Tharun Bhascker was released in 2016.

While Harish’s last film outing was Dharala Prabhu, Priya’s last release was in February titled Mafia: Chapter 1.

Fans are wondering if the gorgeous duo of Harish and Priya is promoting a forthcoming project together or just made their relationship official. Nonetheless, it definitely couldn’t get better or bigger than this. What do you think?