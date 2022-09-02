Harish Raj Enters Jothe Jotheyali But Not To Play Aryavardhan’s Character

Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali narrates the story of Aryavardhan, a middle-aged businessman, who falls in love with Anu, a young middle-class girl. Actor Aniruddha Jatkar essayed the character of Aryavardhan and actress Megha Shetty portrays Anu’s character.

Recently, Aniruddha was ousted from the show and it was said that actor Harish Raj had been roped in. However, the audience was surprised to see Harish playing the character of Aryavardhan’s brother Vishwas Desai instead.

With this news, the audience is once again eager to know the actor who will essay Aryavardhan’s character. Besides Harish, Vijay Raghavendra, Naveen Krishna and Anup Bhandari have also been approached for Aryavardhan’s role.

Still, there has been no clarification about who will play the lead character.

Talking about Aniruddha, he was recently evicted from the show. The makers said that he was ousted due to bad behaviour. According to reports, he was disrespectful to his crew members. He also argued a lot with directors and producers.

Meanwhile, the makers are now planning to shift the focus to Harish’s character Vishwas.

