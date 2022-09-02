CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Movies » Harish Raj Enters Jothe Jotheyali But Not To Play Aryavardhan’s Character
1-MIN READ

Harish Raj Enters Jothe Jotheyali But Not To Play Aryavardhan’s Character

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 10:27 IST

Bangalore, India

Recently, Aniruddha was ousted from the show and it was said that actor Harish Raj had been roped in.

Recently, Aniruddha was ousted from the show and it was said that actor Harish Raj had been roped in.

Besides Harish, actors like Vijay Raghavendra, Naveen Krishna and Anup Bhandari have also been approached for Aryavardhan’s role.

Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali narrates the story of Aryavardhan, a middle-aged businessman, who falls in love with Anu, a young middle-class girl. Actor Aniruddha Jatkar essayed the character of Aryavardhan and actress Megha Shetty portrays Anu’s character.

Recently, Aniruddha was ousted from the show and it was said that actor Harish Raj had been roped in. However, the audience was surprised to see Harish playing the character of Aryavardhan’s brother Vishwas Desai instead.

With this news, the audience is once again eager to know the actor who will essay Aryavardhan’s character. Besides Harish, Vijay Raghavendra, Naveen Krishna and Anup Bhandari have also been approached for Aryavardhan’s role.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Still, there has been no clarification about who will play the lead character.

Talking about Aniruddha, he was recently evicted from the show. The makers said that he was ousted due to bad behaviour. According to reports, he was disrespectful to his crew members. He also argued a lot with directors and producers.

Meanwhile, the makers are now planning to shift the focus to Harish’s character Vishwas.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 02, 2022, 10:27 IST
last updated:September 02, 2022, 10:27 IST