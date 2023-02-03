Director Harish Shankar unveiled the title song from his movie Sasivadane today. The film is a love and action drama that is set in the backdrop of Godavari. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film is a collaboration between SVS Constructions Pvt Ltd and AG Film Company. The title is a soulful song that features the lead actors Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad. It highlights the romance between the lead characters in the film. The beautiful composition has been sung by the Hari Charan-Chinmayi Sripada duo. “Very Happy to release such a beautiful & evergreen melody Sasivadane. All the best to the entire team (sic),” Harish wrote while posting the song’s video link on Twitter.

The song’s music is a vintage melody and its picturisation is the icing on the cake. The self-absorbed performances surely deserve a mention here. The main highlight of the song is Kittu Vissapragada’s lyrics. The tuning gets intense midway. The lake, the temple, greenery and the tall trees make the song a visual treat. The romance is lively, and Saravana Vasudevan’s must be applauded.

The film was shot in multiple locations across Konaseema, Amalapuram over a duration of 50 days. Earlier, Producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda unveiled the promo of the title song. In the promo, we get to see Komalee doing the early morning religious rituals. The actor is delighted to get a hint that her lover is around.

The conversation in the teaser and BR Ambedkar’s quote against caste foundations, that we see on a wall in the village, gives us a hint that the film has an element of casteism in it.

