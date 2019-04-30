English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harleen Sethi on Break Up with Vicky Kaushal: I Am Nobody’s Ex or Current or Future Girlfriend
Harleen Sethi will next be seen in web show Broken But Beautiful’s season 2.
Image: Instagram/Harleen Sethi
Despite having a successful web show—Alt Balaji’s Broken But Beautiful—and a popular dance video—Lamborghini with Melvin Louis—to her credit, Harleen Sethi is still best known as actor Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend. And she has a problem with that.
Talking to Pinkvilla about it, she said, "As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, but that doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi.”
“I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right? So I am nobody’s ex or current or future girlfriend. I am Harleen Sethi," she added.
Currently working on the second season of Broken But Beautiful, which revolves around two people coping up after having lost their respective partners, Sethi says she is using her personal experience to get her character right.
"I think it is important for an actor to experience every kind of emotion in real life. It just helps you empathise better with the character that you are playing on screen. In a way, it is actually good what happened. Whatever happens, you take it as an experience, as a learning. You remember the real-life experience and draw from it for your performance. It just makes it more relatable," she said.
