Harleen Sethi Pens Emotional Poem, Writes 'Breakups don't Break Me’

Getting over a break- up can be daunting for most people but actor and YouTube sensation Harleen Sethi seems to be determined to move on, if a heartfelt poem she shared with her Instagram fans is anything to go by.The YouTube sensation, who won hearts with her dance performance on the hit Punjabi song Lamberghini, was rumoured to be dating Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, even though the duo officially never confirmed their relationship. Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi’s fans got a whiff of their rocky relationship when Harleen Sethi unfollowed the Masaan actor on Instagram.Vicky Kaushal lent credence to these speculations when during a recent award show he confirmed that he was ‘ekdum single’.Harleen Sethi’s moving poem, which she posted along with a monochrome picture of her on Instagram, seems to be a reflection of her relationship status. "From where I started. To where I've come. I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi," it reads.