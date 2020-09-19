Harley Quinn' Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max

Los Angeles: Harley Quinn animated series has been renewed for a third season at Warner Bros-owned streaming platform HBO Max. According to Deadline, the shift comes as DC Universe is moving out of scripted original series and will transition solely to comic book subscription service DC Universe Infinite, to be launched in January next year.

Actor Kaley Cuoco voices the titular DC anti-heroine in the series, the first two seasons of which were recently made available on HBO Max. The adult animated show was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey.

The voice cast also features Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, and JB Smoove. Apart from Harley Quinn, DC Universe series Young Justice, Titans, Doom Patrol and Stargirl will also stream on HBO Max.