Harman Baweja Gets Engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, See Pic

Actor-producer Harman Baweja will soon tie the knot with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani. Filmmaker Rowena Baweja, who is Harman's sister, has shared the happy picture of the much-in-love couple from the roka ceremony. The event took place in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Sasha Ramchandani is a health coach by profession who runs the better-balanced self page on Instagram. The integrative nutrition health coach wore off-white ethnic wear for the roka ceremony and complementing her look, Harman also picked a similar shade for the occasion.

Congratulating the couple, Rowena wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani!" Rowena said that she cannot wait for the celebrations to begin and expressed her love for the new couple.

Lust Stories producer Ashi Dua also commented on the post and congratulated the couple. Rowena’s friend and actor Sagarika Ghatge also left red heart emojis in the comment box. Later, Sagarika also posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram Stories. Actor Shamita Shetty also congratulated the couple via Rowena’s post.

Harman’s last movie outing was It's My Life. The project, which was shot years ago, released on television last month. The Anees Bazmee directorial also starred Genelia D'Souza. The project was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Rowena frequently drops pictures of her family on Instagram. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rowena posted a picture of her with Harman where the siblings can be seen goofing around. Captioning the image, Rowena called Harman her best friend by birth and said that with him her expressions are always crooked but the road of life is smoother. She further said, “May God protect us and may He protect all the brothers and sisters of the world!”

Son of producer Harry Baweja, the 40-year-old actor graced the silver screen in the early 2000s with movies like What's Your Raashee? co-starring Priyanka Chopra.