Harman Baweja, Wife Sasha Ramchandani Expecting Their First Child: Reports

Actor Harman Baweja should be in a celebratory mood now as he is reportedly expecting to become a father very soon. According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to Harman Baweja has revealed, “Sasha is 4 months pregnant and the baby is expected to arrive in December.” Although, there hasn’t been any official announcement yet but the couple are expected to reveal the good news soon.

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani got engaged in Chandigarh amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple eventually tied the nuptial knots according to the Sikh rituals in Kolkata on 21st March 2021. Since the wedding was an intimate event, it was only attended by close friends and families.

Sasha Ramchandani who runs an Instagram Page called ‘Better Balanced Self’ is an integrative Nutrition Health Coach. The celeb wife has a unique knack for wellness and health.

Harman Baweja, on the other hand is the son of prominent film-director Harry Baweja who has made Blockbuster Films like Dilwale, Diljale and Trinetra. His mother Pammi Baweja is also a film producer who has bankrolled films like Karan and Main Aisa Hi Hoon.

When Harman Baweja made his big Bollywood debut in 2008’s romantic sci-fi movie Love Story 2050, the actor created quite a buzz due to his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan and for his impeccable dancing skills portrayed in a peppy song of the movie. The actor was also mired in rumours regarding romantic involvement with his co-star Priyanka Chopra. Love Story 2050 proved to be a big disaster at the Box Office. Afterwards, Harman Baweja went on to feature in films like Victory, What’s Your Rashee, Dishkiyaoon which also performed poorly on the silver screens.

Owing to the failure of such high budget films, the actor slowly disappeared from the limelight. He was last featured in a movie titled ‘It’s My Life’ that was released in 2020. Written and directed by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 famed Anees Bazmee, the film was a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Bommarillu, with Genelia D’Souza reprising her role. The film began production in 2007 but had a delayed release in 2020.

Harman Baweja will next be seen in the adaptation of the acclaimed film Great Indian Kitchen opposite Sanya Malhotra.

