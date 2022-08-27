Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu never fails to impress everyone with her top-notch fashion game. Each time she makes a public appearance or drops gorgeous pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely impressed. Once again, Harnaaz Sandhu is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe shared pictures of Harnaaz from the photoshoot and teased fans by saying that she is shooting for ‘something special’. The images showed Harnaaz flaunting her curves in a sleeveless bodycon black gown with a plunging neckline extending to her torso. The gown was adorned with shimmering silver sequins, sheer panels on the side, and a thigh-high slit in the front.

The 22-year-old heartthrob accessorized the gown with black strappy heels and dangling earrings that dazzled with shimmering embellishments. For her makeup, she opted for on-fleek brows, smokey eye shadow, highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a glossy lip with a mauve tint. She kept her hair open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The black sequined gown is from the shelves of the clothing label, Aleta. The beauty pageant was styled by celebrity stylist, Bharat Gupta.