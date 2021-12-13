Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe 2021 Win: I Had Promised I'd Become the 'Naaz' of India | EXCLUSIVE

Harnaaz Sandhu created has history by becoming the third Miss Universe winner from India. The 21-year-old actress and model from Punjab beat South Africa’s Lalela Mswane and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira to clinch the crown at the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Eilat, Israel. The entire nation is celebrating her victory, bringing back the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta’s win. Talking to News18 exclusively from Israel after the win, Harnaaz described what went through her mind right before India was announced the winner, and what she is looking forward to after returning home.

Congratulations, you have created a history by winning the Miss Universe after 21 years. The nation is so proud of you.

I would like to congratulate the entire nation as this wouldn’t have been possible without their prayers and support.

How would you describe the moment when you were announced the winner?

Last year Adeline Castelino had represented India at Miss Universe and she reached top 5 for the first time since 2001. So there was a lot of pressure because people told me that you need to go further ahead in the competition. So when my name was announced in the top 2 and I was standing and holding hands with Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay, runner-up), the only thing that I was thinking was that I have reached so far, I just want the crown to be on my head. I just wanted to represent the country and make it proud. I had promised that I would become the ‘Naaz of India’ (Pride of India) and I wanted to keep the promise. I wanted them to announce it quickly, and when they took our country’s name I couldn’t stop crying as I realised that finally the moment that the country has been waiting for so many years has come.

Who would you credit this victory to?

On a personal level, I would like to credit my mother who is my best friend and has been beside me throughout my journey. I would also like to credit the national director Natasha Grover and Vineet Jain (managing director of Times Of India) as he has really helped me a lot. I would also like to give credit to all the people who have given me so much confidence and love.

How have you friends and family reacted to the win?

I am really excited to go back home. I haven’t met my mother since the time I won Miss Diva (the finale took place on September 30). So I just want to hug her and do some bhangra (laughs). I would also like to go to The Golden Temple as I had prayed and wished there to win the crown and my dream was fulfilled. So I want to take the crown to The Golden Temple and pray.

How difficult has the journey been? Did you ever feel that you’d be able to win the Miss Universe?

I think the history of Punjab has always been difficult. This has been the land of gurus and there has always been a sense of power of achieving the impossible. As Indians, we have always been true and confident people that nothing can go wrong with us. I have always found strength from our nation. Whenever I’d see the Indian flag I would feel that I’d do it as I knew the entire country was with me.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.