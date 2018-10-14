Harrdy Sandhu: Knew Guru Randhawa Would be a Star the First Time I Met Him

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu’s latest single Kya Baat Ay is a hit already. It has been watched over 37 million times on YouTube in the two weeks since its launch.That’s not new for Sandhu though. His 2017 single Backbone has 240 million views and Naah that followed later in the same year has over 283 million hits.Sandhu hails from Patiala and lives in Chandigarh and doesn’t like to disclose his age, even when badgered. Here, he talks about his dream of becoming a cricketer to his friendship with Guru Randhawa, and why he doesn’t cast Indian models in his music videos.After Naah, which is a massive hit, there was a pressure to do better. We tried making a song for six-seven months. We made some but never got the oh-this-will-be-super-hit vibe. And then we made this one. When it got done, we knew this was it.I like them all but if I have to pick one, it will have to be Yaar Ni Milyaa (2017).When I started, I wasn’t so dedicated. Soch came in 2013 and it was a big hit. So I thought I had arrived and had nothing to worry about. I let myself loose. I didn’t work hard for a year. But today, I am much more dedicated and passionate about my work.I have been singing ever since I was four. But growing up, it was only a hobby. Meanwhile, I got into cricket after the 1996 World Cup. I played for 10 years — Under 19 India and Ranji Trophy from Punjab. But in 2005, my elbow got injured. I went to Australia for treatment but it didn’t help. I used to drive taxis there. Even then, when there wouldn’t be any passengers, I’d listen to music and sing along.On returning to India, I finally found a doctor and got back into Punjab’s Ranji team but got injured again, just two days before the match. Since I couldn’t play any longer, I decided to pursue my first passion — singing. I started learning in 2009, got my first album in 2011.I have only done Bhangra in school for about three-four years. I have never learnt dancing. In fact, Naah was the first song in which I danced.Guru and I actually started together. In 2013, there was a Punjabi film, Daddy Cool Munde Fool. We both went for a commercial shoot after the film. That was the first time I met him. We have been good friends since then. I had told him that day only that he is a star. Pata chal jata hai. He is so talented.Not at all. In fact, we tried to rope in someone from Bollywood for Kya Baat Ay but couldn’t sort out the dates. We usually finalise a model who we think fits the song’s mood. Also, I look for a different face for my videos.That all of us sing gundagardi waale songs and show off.Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran. Among Punjabi singers, Gurdaas Maan ji and Diljit Dosanjh.There a couple of Bollywood songs, which will likely release later this year. I am also working on my next single. It will come out in 2019.